The Initiative Foundation is pleased to announce Transformative Funding for Nonprofits, a new grant cycle supported by the Otto Bremer Trust to help nonprofits transform their organizations and the support they provide to underserved communities in Central Minnesota.
The goal is to fund high-impact strategies for regional nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Initiative Foundation will be awarding multiple grants for a total disbursement of up to $700,000 during this initial round (with additional funding to follow, as noted below). Grants will go to organizations that articulate a clear vision and a plan to increase their impact, efficiency, financial sustainability or scope of services.
Central Minnesota nonprofits that meet the criteria can complete a letter of inquiry at their earliest convenience.
Important upcoming dates include:
• Feb. 28: Nonprofit leaders can register for a 30-minute online information session at 1 p.m. where grant goals will be explained. The session will be recorded for later viewing.
• March 18: Letters of inquiry due by noon.
• March 23: Organizations selected to move forward to the full application will be notified by 4 p.m. A strategy/budget adviser will be assigned and paid by the Initiative Foundation to help short-listed applicants develop and refine their proposals.
• May 20: Final applications due at noon.
• June 1: Grant award winners will be announced.
This round of funding is part of a $2 million grant to the Initiative Foundation from the Otto Bremer Trust. Visit ifound.org. to learn more about grant applications and information sessions.
