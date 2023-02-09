In this, its sixth year of offering scholarships to Veterans and their families, the Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon (ICBYR) is again offering $10,000 in scholarships to Veterans of Isanti County and their immediate families.
Due to the generosity of this community and the support of local businesses, the annual September Golf Tournament has again raised enough money to allow the organization to offer scholarship money to those pursuing a secondary education.
One need only go to the ICBYR website (www.beyondtheyellowribbonisanti.org) to become familiar with the list of those eligible and the steps involved in applying. The deadline is March 24, 2023 and the four recipients will be contacted early in April. Please note that these scholarships are not limited to high school seniors preparing for college, but are open to the nontraditional student also, who maybe going back to school at a later time than high school graduation. This is just one of the ways ICBYR has of being there for our Isanti County Veterans, who deserve thanks for the huge sacrifice and service to our country.
If you are a Veteran, a relative of a veteran, or just appreciate what our veterans have done for our country, consider joining the ICBYR. They meet from 7 - 8:30 p.m. the third Thursday of every month (except July) at the local Armory, where they discuss what they can do to assist our Veterans in need. Besides the annual $10,000 in Scholarship money, they typically give out over $20,000 a year to Veterans in need of rental assistance, furnace and propane assistance, dental, and any other needs that arise that a Veteran might be requesting. The organization has two fundraisers a year to cover the Veteran’s needs: the September Golf Tournament and an annual dance in late April. Isanti County residents have gone above and beyond to support this organization and it is very appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.