Community members concerned about the issues surrounding anxiety are invited to a free screening of “Angst,” a documentary exploring that subject.
“Angst,” a 2017 film produced by IndieFlix, was made in the hope of raising awareness and offering hope to people suffering from anxiety and other mental health challenges.
The documentary will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Paradise Theatre in Mora. Following the film local leaders and mental health professionals will lead a panel discussion and question and answer session.
The screening is open to anyone over the age of 10 who would like to learn more about anxiety, how to support friends or family who are struggling with anxiety, or those with a desire to help end stigma around seeking help for mental health needs
The screening is organized by PICK’M Up Suicide Prevention Coalition, a group formed about a year ago in hopes of bringing together area veteran’s service offices to create a regional organization to help prevent suicide.
PICK’M Up is a creative name that combines the first letters of the five counties involved in the coalition: Pine, Isanti, Chisago, Kanabec and Mille Lacs. The name embodies the mission of helping lift community members out of mental health struggles.
Patti Miller, who co-leads the coalition with Mindy Sandel from Pine County, stated that the coalition is still in its infancy. Although it was started with veterans organizations, it is now a coalition of several community groups. There are now over 40 members of PICK’M.
Miller describes the movie screenings as one way that the coalition is taking action.
“Part of coalition work is action because people want to join a coalition or be a part of something if there’s action,” Miller said.
The coalition originally did a screening of the film in Hinckley, which went well. It was able to find a number of sponsors to fund future showings of the film in other communities. It has been shown in Hinckley, Cambridge, and now Mora.
“Angst” is a great film for starting a conversation about mental health, “Anxiety is so common in people and sometimes people feel like they’re all alone,” Miller said. “They think they’re the only person who has anxiety because of the stigma related to it.”
Miller has seen the film a handful of times and said, “It’s very relatable to people. It really breaks down the term anxiety and what it means to different groups of people. There are some professionals in the movie who talk about the causes of anxiety and the body’s responses to it. There’s a little bit of science, a little bit of humor, there’s a lot of reality, and how you can help, some strategies, for example reaching out to a counselor.
“The coalition felt that it’s a very good jumping-off point,” Miller continued. “Our hope is to reduce some of the stigmas about anxiety and mental health. At the same time we want to talk about suicide prevention and what resources are in our community.”
As a public health communications coordinator, Miller has learned a lot over the years about what is helpful in addressing anxiety. In addition to talking with a doctor or visiting a therapist, she recommends the following resources: the Calm app; the website “ChangetoChill.org” which features a lot of free resources; gratitude journaling; and exercise.
All community members who would like to learn more about anxiety, what it is, how to deal with it, and how to help loved ones who are experiencing it are encouraged to attend this free showing. Free tickets can be downloaded at bit.ly/3YrMCXQ.
