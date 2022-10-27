Arrowhead Transit will be providing free rides to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for anyone who lives within a Dial-A-Ride service area. That includes:
·Cambridge, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
·North Branch, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Please call at least one day in advance to schedule a ride. When you call, please provide the dispatcher with the following information:
1. Where to pick you up
2. The location of your polling site
3. When you would like to get there
4. When you would like to be picked up for your return trip
To schedule a ride, call 800-862-0175. Be sure to let the dispatcher know you want to receive a free ride to the polls.
