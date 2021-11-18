The North Branch Lions and Cambridge Lutheran Church are offering free Thanksgiving dinners for community members.
The Lions will deliver meals with all the trimmings — turkey, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, cranberries and more —at noon on Thanksgiving day. Register by noon on Monday, Nov. 22, to receive your free meal. Contact Post-Haste business solutions for more information at 651-237-1115.
Cambridge Lutheran, 621 Old N Main Street, will serve a free Community Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A traditional turkey meal with all of the fixings will be served. Sit-down or take-out is available. Seatings are at 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1 p.m. and are limited to 100 people each. Call 763-689-1211 to RSVP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.