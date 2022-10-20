It’s about 200 miles from Stockholm, South Dakota, to Grass Lake Township. But when members of Friends of the Grass Lake Mission Church decided to restore the ancient organ that has provided music to generations of churchgoers, there was only one person to call: Steve Misener. Misener, a collector and piano tuner, is a specialist in restoring antique keyboards of all kinds. He is the proprietor of Misener Pianos, located in Stockholm, population 105.
He found his way to the church at the behest of committee member Daryl Peterson.
“Daryl tracked him down,” said Judy Hegstrom, also a committee member. “He checked several different places until he discovered Steve.”
In early September, Hegstrom, along with Daryl Peterson and committee member Pete Peterson, met at the church and waited for Misener to arrive. They were joined by Shane Evenson, a former Braham resident now of Spooner, Wisconsin. It was agreed that Misener will make the repairs on the parts of the organ that create music, and Evenson will take the cabinet back to Spooner and restore it to its former glory. Evenson and Misener will be in communication over the next several months to coordinate the restoration project.
“Do you have suggestions for the best way to approach refinishing the cabinet?” Evenson asked.
“That would depend on how far the church wants you to go and how far you want to go,” Misener said. “When I saw a picture of it, I thought that we could keep the original finish and there would be some value in that historically.”
Misener estimated that the organ was produced around 1890. According to information from the Kanabec History Center, Grass Lake was settled by Swedish immigrants in the 1870s and established in 1883. The Grass Lake Mission Church was officially registered in 1886, and the building was completed in 1887. The building burned in 1894 and was rebuilt in 1898. That building is the one still standing today.
In the 1980s, an auction was held at the church, and the organ was purchased by Dorothy Johnson, whose daughters were schoolmates of Evenson’s in Braham. Before her death in early August, Johnson had bequeathed the organ back to the church.
“He’s lifelong friends with the Johnsons,” Daryl Peterson said of Evenson, who restores furniture and is involved in refurbishing old buildings. “He doesn’t live near here anymore, but when he heard about this, he wanted to get involved.”
After a long discussion with Evenson about shellac and finishes, Misener said, “I think we’re all on the same page now. I suppose I should get started.”
He then went to work, slowly and gingerly taking the organ apart, pointing out the damage he would try to correct and the small pieces that were missing. In his home studio back in Stockholm, he stores miscellaneous parts for all sorts of repairs. According to an article in South Dakota Magazine, Misener has been tuning and restoring keyboard instruments for more than 30 years.
“I think we found the right guy to help us out,” Pete Peterson said.
Pete Peterson indicated that the group has a lead on the original stool, and they hope the person who purchased it at the same time Dorothy Johnson bought the organ will donate it back to the church or sell it back at a reasonable price.
Additional priorities
While restoring the organ to its original beauty and functionality is a priority, maintaining the church has even greater value to the Friends, especially Hegstrom and Pete Peterson, whose great-grandfathers were deacons when the church was founded. Pete has several ancestors buried in the Grass Lake Cemetery; he has his final resting place picked out in the peaceful and pastoral setting. The church, now owned by the Kanabec Historical Society, is the last surviving building in Grass Lake.
“We have to find a way to preserve this history, our history,” said Hegstrom. “Otherwise it will be gone forever. We have some interesting and important things to preserve. People have to know where we’ve been and we’re coming from, who our ancestors were, and what they established, so we don’t lose it.”
She referred to the referendum voters will consider in November that will allow Kanabec County to fund the history center at $45,000 each year for the next 10 year
“We have to have the funding,” she said. “Otherwise, where will all of this go?”
Celebrate
Under the auspices of the Friends, money was raised and donations were received to replace the roof and shore up the foundation of the house of worship. More work is planned for the exterior of the building. Having been built more than 120 years ago, the building may be the oldest church in Kanabec County.
“Our goal is always to have one event here a year,” Daryl Peterson said. “We have had small gatherings and presentations here.”
He added that the Friends have a goal of celebrating the church’s 125th-anniversary next summer. The timing of the organ restoration, expected to be completed in the spring, will fit in nicely with a summer party.
Evenson will return to the church in November to pick up the cabinet for refinishing. In January Misener expects to bring the mechanism to Evenson’s shop in Spooner.
As the group dispersed Misener finished packing his tools and answered questions, especially those regarding his huge collection of pianos, some dating back to the 1700s.
“I don’t understand how electronics work,” Misener said. “I understand valves and bellows and that kind of stuff. My friends jokingly call me the Man of the Century. Except it’s the 19th century.”
“Well, we’re very fortunate,” Hegstrom told Misener as he left the church. “We’re very glad Daryl found you.”
And with that, Misener set out on his 200-mile journey back home to Stockholm, South Dakota.
