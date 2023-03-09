For some, the last name Clough (pronounced “cluff”) may not ring a bell, but for others, it may immediately evoke an image of a bearded gentleman with ties to timber and politics. David Marstan Clough was born in Lyme, New Hampshire on Dec. 27, 1846.
Like many East Coast families during the initial settlement period of Minnesota in the 1850s and 60s, bigger and broader plans were on the horizon as they pulled up stakes and headed west for new opportunities. Examining Isanti County in the 1850s reveals a mostly uncharted territory. Much like today, geographically speaking, pre-statehood Isanti County included upland forests, prairie openings, lakes, and rivers. At the time of the Clough’s arrival, small scattered settlements and pioneers would’ve dotted the rural landscape. Some of the first European-Americans to arrive en masse and settle were from the Eastern States. Some early villages like Cambridge and Spencer Brook had a notable population of New Englanders. Striking out into the wild and mostly uncharted territory certainly would’ve been a formidable endeavor, even for the most seasoned traveler. But the promise of unlimited resources, cheap land, and opportunity is what brought many settlers including the Cloughs, to Isanti County.
Arriving in the Spencer Brook area in 1857, the Clough family carved out their existence along the Rum River between what is now Princeton and Cambridge. As early as 1854, Spencer Brook had just a handful of residents looking to capitalize on the natural resources that the area offered, namely timber. Upon the Clough’s arrival, the area around Spencer Brook was home to Native Americans and very few settlers. Other than land prospectors, fur traders, or logging outfits, early European contact with Native Americans in and around Spencer Brook was most likely minimal. As the Cloughs settled in and word spread, more people from East Coast states began to populate the area. In fact, Spencer Brook became known as the largest settlement of native-born Americans in the state outside of Minneapolis and St. Paul. As more families arrived, small farms continued to spring up, schools started; stores and post offices became established. Finally, in 1869 Spencer Brook became an officially recognized township within Isanti County. By this time other ethnic groups (primarily Swedish) began to settle around Spencer Brook.
Part of what put Spencer Brook on the map was its timber resource and perfect transportation system for harvested logs by way of the Rum River. Those valuable natural resources certainly wouldn’t have gone unnoticed by the Clough family, especially David Clough’s father, who was a timber cutter and lumberman back East. Growing up having to harvest trees out of necessity like many families, the hard work, benefits, and perhaps more importantly the experience, eventually helped David secure work. At age 20, he traveled to St. Anthony Falls in Minneapolis to work in the sawmills where he drove a team of horses and worked as a sawyer. David stayed in Minneapolis until 1870 at which point he returned to Spencer Brook with his newly acquired skills. Upon his return, he and his brother Gilbert started a small logging and sawmill operation at Spencer Brook. At the time, much of the area’s coveted old-growth white pine was long gone in the sense most of the premium stands were harvested. There was, of course, still abundant pine awaiting the saw, but gone were the giants of the past.
What remained was a mix of merchantable pine and hardwood timber like oak, ash, maple, and elm. Having realized the expansive and almost limitless resources within the Spencer Brook area and beyond, the enterprising Clough Brothers moved their firm to Minneapolis in 1872. The duo erected a sawmill at St. Anthony Falls in Minneapolis where they processed millions of board feet of timber from areas around Spencer Brook and beyond.
Working in the logging and timber industry during the Gilded Age, especially a lucrative one would’ve offered the chance to rub elbows with other like-minded businessmen of the era. Railroad tycoons, real estate developers, and politicians would’ve been a select few. Along with making connections and expanding his logging and sawmill business, David Clough became active in politics. David, starting at the ground level as a Minneapolis City Council member in 1883, continued to excel through the ranks of politics and business, and in 1886, made a successful run for state senate. As he continued his lumbering enterprises, there was a brief change in joint ownership after the untimely death of his brother Gilbert in 1888. At the time of his death, the Clough Brothers were operating a million-dollar company that was processing 15,000,000 board feet of lumber annually and was recognized as one of the more substantial firms of the Falls.
As David took over sole ownership of the company, he continued to serve in the senate until he was elected Lieutenant Governor to Knute Nelson in 1892. Clough continued to work in both politics and the logging industry through his eventual assignment as Governor in 1895 after Nelson’s resignation. After a brief term, Clough campaigned and won on his merit and was formally elected as Minnesota’s 13th Governor on Nov. 3, 1896. For the next three years, Governor Clough navigated his way through several noteworthy points in history that included the board of pardons being created; the advancement of child labor laws; the Red Lake Chippewa Indian Reservation opening up to settlement; and Minnesota’s involvement in the Spanish-American War. Upon his final term as Governor, David Clough did not seek re-election. Instead, with the encouragement of local railroad tycoon James J Hill, David Clough headed out west to Washington State. The trip wasn’t for political reasons, but rather to explore the timber resource once again. David Clough became a local advocate of the timber and mill industry near Everett, Washington. Some of the firms he consulted with were said to have the nicest mills and timber products in the world. He remained in the Everett area with his wife Addie until his passing on Aug. 27, 1924.
SAM KLOCKSIEN is Executive Director of the Isanti County Historical Society, which is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge. He can be reached at 763-689-4229 or director@isanticountyhistory.org.
