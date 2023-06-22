The Garms Family will present a gospel concert celebrating 15 years of music ministry on Sunday, June 25, at 6 p.m. at North Isanti Baptist Church, 2248 313th Ave. NE, Cambridge.
The former Braham residents tour America with live music, honest stories and God’s Word to love on people who need hope. The parents and six children are skilled vocalists – from soprano to deep bass – and play over 15 instruments including guitars, piano, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, upright bass and drums.
The special concert on June 25 will feature their most loved songs and never-before-heard stories. Check out The Garms Family online at www.thegarmsfamily.com.
There is no charge, but a freewill offering will be received. Refreshments will be available following the concert.
For information call the church office at 763-689-3576.
