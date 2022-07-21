A gas leak, caused by the breakage of a line during the street construction project in Goldenwood, forced the closure of South Main Street in Cambridge for approximately three hours on Monday, July 18.
According to a post on the city of Cambridge’s Facebook page, an active gas leak was discovered near 24th Ave. SW and Main Street South. Initially, Main Street was closed from Pine Village Drive to 40th Ave. SW, however, the closure was quickly expanded to 11th Ave. SW. Cambridge Fire was on the scene immediately to monitor gas levels and wind direction, with the Cambridge Police handling traffic control.
According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, some residents were asked to evacuate the area, while most were advised to simply stay in their homes.
CenterPoint Energy was called and arrived at the scene approximately 30 minutes later. They determined that gas would have to be shut off to the area for approximately 2 to 3 hours while they fixed the damaged line.
At approximately 1 p.m., the all-clear was given to reopen South Main Street, although there were still expected to be interruptions in gas service for a while.
