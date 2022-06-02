Giving peace a chance — for two decades

For 20 years, a stalwart group, whose numbers over those two decades have ranged from half a dozen to 30 members, has been meeting regularly to march for peace.
Carrying the American flag, an Earth flag, a peace flag, and signs bearing the peace symbol, these Peace Walk participants have no agenda. The concept of “peace” is different for each walker.
“It’s not political, it’s not partisan, and it’s not negative,” said Wendy Bronson, who has been taking part in the walks for 15 years. The first time she went, she carried an anti-war poster.
“And it was agreed that that message was too negative,” she said with a laugh. “We always try to carry positive messages.”
The Peace Walk takes place every other Saturday — including this Saturday, June 4 — at 9 a.m. Starting at Highway 95 and Birch Street, the group walks to Main Street, treks one block south, and makes it way back to its starting point. The entire walk takes about 30 minutes.
As the group celebrates two decades of walks, its focus is and always has been peace, Bronson said, “but that has so many different meanings. It’s not just absence of war or international issues. It’s about peace in people’s own lives and how they deal with situations.”
Kriste Erickson has been walking since the first walk on Mother’s Day of 2002. The walk was the brainchild of Pat Sundberg, who now lives south of Isanti, and was a reaction to the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
At first, the group walked every Saturday, rain or shine. Eventually, it was decided to go to an every-other-week schedule, and in recent years, as the age of the walkers increased, the group decided to break during winter months to avoid icy sidewalks. Since its first meeting, though, the intent has always been the same.
“We’re pro-peace,” Erickson said. “We’re trying to work for peace among people, peace in your heart, peace in the garden — whatever peace means to each person.”
For Judge Jim Dehn, a participant since the early 2000s, his walk is for peace within families. When told by a fellow judge at a Board of Judicial Standards meeting that he shouldn’t march because it would show that Dehn had a political bias, Dehn was taken aback.
“The destruction that has come through my court — families in turmoil — why can’t I march for peace just in general, peace for families?” he questioned. “How can you knock that?”
“We’re just trying to work for people working together -— communicating and understanding each other,” Erickson said. “That doesn’t mean you’re not going to have a diversity of opinions. You need to find balance and be accepting of people.”
Most of the time, the peace walkers are encouraged on the walk.
“Usually, we get positive honks with people waving and people stop to talk with us,” said Bronson, whose walk is focused on having a more positive, peaceful attitude toward the earth.
Occasionally, however, the group encounters negative reactions.
“There are other people who will lay on the horn or give us the finger,” said Erickson.
“Sometimes people really like to gun their pickup trucks,” Bronson added. “We interpret that as a negative, and we try not to take it personally.”
Dehn remembers a time when someone stopped and confronted the group for walking with the American flag next to peace signs.
“People go out of their way to express their anger to us. That flag is a symbol of each walker being an American — nothing more than that —a group of people of diverse backgrounds and diverse political views who come together,” he said.
Another time, someone followed the group and took pictures of the walkers. For what reason, he didn’t know.
“Imagine people coming by and doing that because we’re marching with peace signs,” Dehn said. “There is nothing more passive that walking with signs of peace. Peace in your heart. Peace in your family. Peace on earth.”
Despite the occasional less-than-positive reactions, the group remains positive about their mission and about the people with whom they walk.
“On the whole, I would say it’s much more supportive than negative,” said Bronson.
“The reason I really like doing this and I’ve stuck with walking is these are some people I don’t see all time and maybe wouldn’t in my normal walk in life, and I enjoy seeing them and discussing ideas, Erickson said.
“Some people are more open to that type of discussion and some people are very adamant in what they will accept or will not accept. That can happen, so they may or may not join our walk.”
Dehn, who said that he is aware of Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians among the group, said the tradition will continue as long as people are willing to set aside their differences.
“You form a camaraderie,” he said. “Our little troop gets together, and we’ve had people who carried the flag who have passed on, and we carry on that tradition.
“It’s pretty passive. We don’t mean it to be aggressive. It’s just our tradition of peace and it wears well.”
His wish is that more people will stop and communicate with the walkers, rather than assuming they have an agenda.
“I wish we could have more conversations than a knee-jerk reaction,” Bronson echoed, adding.
“Everyone is welcome. The main thing is to keep it positive and hope that it makes people think a little bit.”
