I am Jim Godfrey and it is an honor to currently serve as the mayor of Cambridge. Cambridge is known for having a small town feel while growing to serve the times. I think one of my most important accomplishments is managing that growth and maintaining a thriving community. Together with the council, we set a goal to use growth to reduce the city tax rate to the 50th percentile by 2027, steadily lowering tax rates for every property. We will achieve this yet still retain community safety and excellent government services. We added a police officer and plan to add another next year. We added a City Planner to foster and manage our continued growth. We continually examine our staffing levels at all levels of government including the fire department. Our streets continue to be well maintained and we follow our capital improvement plan to repair and replace streets, fire trucks, police cars, plows and all city equipment.
As mayor, I encouraged many civic groups to accomplish some amazing initiatives. Thanks to this teamwork, we added amenities to Sandquist Park, built a new Cambridge Public Library, a new Veterans Memorial Park, a new Parkwood Park, added pickleball courts and much more. I am committed to redeveloping the downtown district, adding more diversity in housing and businesses (including incubator businesses), improving Highway 95, paving the approaches for the bike/walk trails, and so much more. (Look for “Cookies with Council” on Third Thursdays to offer your input).
I look forward to continuing to work with the community to provide an excellent place to live, work, play, operate a business, and raise a family. I am proud of our town and am proud to announce that I am seeking re-election as mayor of the city of Cambridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.