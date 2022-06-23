Gordon running for Isanti Mayor

My name is Jimmy Gordon. I’m excited to be running for Mayor of Isanti.
My FAITH and FAMLY help guide my PRINCIPLES which are as follows…
Protect Property Rights: No one is better equipped to take care of you than you. At city hall I’ll fight for your property rights. If you’re not hurting your neighbor you should be allowed to do as you please.
Build A Strong Community: As a volunteer firefighter I’ve seen first hand how important a strong community is. We’ve grown quickly in recent years. As mayor I’ll make sure we don’t lose those small town values we hold dear.
Lower Taxes: Taxes may be as certain as death but they shouldn’t be as painful. I want to cut wasteful spending and focus our efforts on lowering taxes and getting the city out of debt.
Cut Red Tape: Being a business owner, I know how frustrating over-regulation can be toward progress. As your mayor I’ll work to make our city friendly toward business and residential development; but we will not subsidize them with your tax dollars.
