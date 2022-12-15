All across the county, a similar message regarding the 2023 property tax levies has been echoed: levies are increasing, but tax rates are decreasing, but property valuations are really increasing. And the net result of that message is the same — most everyone’s property taxes continue to increase, and there’s not a whole heck of a lot that can be done about it.
Below are excerpts from Cambridge-Isanti Schools, city of Cambridge, and Isanti County Truth in Taxation meetings recently held.
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI SCHOOLS
According to Finance Director Chris Kampa, the district has minimal control over how much their levy increases or decreases.
“School district funding and taxation is determined by the state legislature,” he said. “The state uses many formulas to determine how much funding that each school district should receive. Then they further break it down between how much of that comes from the local tax jurisdiction and how much of that comes from the state. School districts don’t have any discretion over that. The only way a district can raise more money beyond that is by passing a referendum.”
According to Kampa, that amount this time is a 3% increase over last year’s levy amount. However, “the tax impact is essentially flat, with little to no increase for our taxpayers.”
Kampa noted the total increase in funding to districts in general has not kept up with current inflation rates, meaning “we have to make unfortunate decisions on how to do more with less.”
Kampa said despite the successful referendum, the district is still in the bottom third in per pupil funding in the state, which shows there is a massive inequity in education funding around the state. To keep with their promise to residents to minimize the impact of the referendum, Kampa said they have been conservative in their spending, plus they’ve utilized one-time funding and transferring around what limited funds are able to be internally moved.
CITY OF CAMBRIDGE
The Cambridge City Council approved a 7.9% increase in the 2023 levy, which equals a total levy of $6,246,446. However, according to Finance Director Caroline Moe, the city’s tax rate — the percentage when dividing the levy amount by the total tax capacity, has decreased by 10% from 2022. This amount equates to a 30% decrease in the city’s tax rate since 2015. In simple terms, if a property is valued the same as the previous year and the tax rate decreases, a person’s property taxes should also decrease.
Moe said this has become a priority with the city, with the goal being the city’s tax rate will be at the average tax rate of all cities in the state within the next five years. Moe said the most recent state median tax rate has the city sitting at the 59th percentile.
“We have come down, but we have not dropped as fast as I would have liked,” Moe said. “We’re moving in the right direction, but we are not to our council goal of being in the middle of the pack.”
Theoretically, this would lead to a reduction of residents’ taxes, however Moe noted besides the overall increase in residential property values, the property values of many businesses, especially the “big box stores,” continues to decrease, which places a larger burden on residents.
Looking specifically at the 2023 levy, Moe said the largest causes for the increase includes adding an additional officer to the police department, the return of employing a building inspector rather than contracting it out, an increase due to changes in workers comp premiums, plus debt on the 2022 street improvement project. Some of those were offset by prefunding of capital items in 2021 that helped reduce the need for capital transfers in 2023, plus an increase in local government aid from the state of Minnesota.
ISANTI COUNTY
The county’s levy for 2023 is set for a 5.89% increase. However, just like the others, their tax rate went down. According to Finance Director Kelsey Lakeberg, the county’s tax rate dropped almost 9%, from 59.74% to 50.79%. The final levy amount for 2023 is $27,294,580, compared to $25,775,931 in 2022.
Similar to the school district, Lakeberg said much of the county’s budget is mandated by the state legislature. “A significant portion of the county’s budget goes towards providing services that are mandated by state or federal law,” she said. “Many of the mandated services are not fully funded by the state or federal government, which then shifts the financial burden to the local property tax levy.”
Regarding the county’s general budget, Lakeberg said the four biggest areas for expenses are: general government, public safety, highways and streets, and human services. On the flip side, she said there was actually a reduction in the budget for capital outlay expenditures of about $354,000 due to the county utilizing “other funding options.”
As a comparison to other counties, Lakeberg said Isanti County’s levy is at $580 per capita, compared to the state average of $739. “Using 2021 data, from 83 participating counties, Isanti County ranks 20th lowest in this tax levy per capita calculation.”
