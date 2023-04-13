Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced the appointment of Jason Steffen as district court judge in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. The seat will be chambered in Pine City in Pine County.
Steffen will be replacing the Honorable Ellen L. Maas for the seat chambered in Pine County.
“It is my pleasure to appoint Jason Steffen to the Pine County bench,” said Governor Walz. “Having spent a decade of his career as a public defender, he took his impressive academic background and applied it to help those most in need.”
“Jason Steffen has demonstrated a profound sense of fairness and justice in his work, recognizing that approaching his job with humility and understanding is the best way to ensure a just outcome,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “He will be a great addition to the Tenth Judicial District.”
Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District encompasses Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Sherburne, Washington, and Wright counties.
Also announced was the appointment of John Bowen as district court judge in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District chambered in Buffalo in Wright County.
Jason Steffen is an assistant county attorney in Chisago County, where he prosecutes all types of criminal cases. He served as public defender for nearly a decade in the Tenth Judicial District Public Defender’s Office and the Mohave County Public Defender’s Office in Arizona. Steffen has also served as an adjunct professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law and has taught at Hamline University and the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities. Steffen’s community involvement includes assisting with criminal expungement cases for the Volunteer Lawyers Network and volunteering with Feed My Starving Children and Happy Tails Rescue. He also has volunteered as a judge for the William E. McGee National Civil Rights Moot Court Competition and the Summit Cup 1L Motion Argument Competition at Mitchell Hamline School of Law. He earned his B.A. from Georgetown University, J.D. from Harvard Law School, and Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.