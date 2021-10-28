Governor Tim Walz today announced the appointments of Siv Mjanger and Jennifer Stanfield as District Court Judges in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. The seats will be chambered in Stillwater in Washington County and Anoka in Anoka County.
Ms. Mjanger will be replacing the Honorable John C. Hoffman in Washington County.
“I am honored to appoint Ms. Mjanger to the Tenth Judicial District bench,” said Governor Walz. “Ms. Mjanger is a remarkable lawyer and a longtime leader in Washington County. Her extensive public service as both a prosecutor and public defender gives me full confidence that she will have the wisdom and compassion to be an excellent judge.”
Ms. Stanfield will be replacing the Honorable Barry A. Sullivan in Anoka County.
“I am also honored to appoint Ms. Stanfield to the Tenth Judicial District bench,” said Governor Walz. “Ms. Stanfield is a dedicated public servant and devoted contributor to her community. Her experience as a child support magistrate and a longtime assistant county attorney—as well as her human rights advocacy work—have prepared her well to serve the people of Anoka County with distinction.
Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District encompasses Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Sherburne, Washington, and Wright counties.
About Siv Mjanger
Ms. Mjanger is the Criminal Division Chief at the Washington County Attorney’s Office. In addition to her management responsibilities, she advises the County Attorney on the development and execution of internal and external policies. She is the lead sexual assault and vulnerable adult prosecutor in Washington County. Ms. Mjanger was previously an Assistant Washington County Attorney, and she has also practiced in the areas of family law and criminal defense. Ms. Mjanger began her career as an Assistant Hennepin County Public Defender. She serves on the Washington County Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Steering Team and the Vulnerable Adult Multidisciplinary Team. Ms. Mjanger is an advocate for criminal justice reform, including bail reform, diversion reform, and additional support for offenders with substance abuse disorder to curtail recidivism. Ms. Mjanger earned her B.A. from the University of Minnesota and J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law.
About Jennifer Stanfield
Ms. Stanfield is a Child Support Magistrate in the Tenth Judicial District. She previously worked as a Senior Assistant Carver County Attorney, where she worked in the areas of child support, child protection, maltreatment, commitments, and criminal law. Ms. Stanfield was also a Staff Attorney with the Minnesota State Court Administrator’s office. She has worked for the United Nations Human Rights Commission in Geneva, Switzerland, and she has volunteered for women’s legal aid programs in Ethiopia. Ms. Stanfield has been a member of the Minnesota Department of Human Services Advisory Committee, the Minnesota County Attorney’s Association, and the Minnesota Family Support and Recovery Council. She is the co-creator of the nationally recognized Carver County program Jobs Not Jail. Ms. Stanfield earned her B.A. and J.D. from Hamline University.
