Grad Band makes joyful return

Fifty-four musicians, aged 15 to 85 and from all walks of life, hope to make a joyful noise on Dec. 12, when they present the East Central Grad Band’s annual Winter Concert at 2 p.m. at the Cambridge-Isanti High School Hardy Center.
Sharing a love of music with the public has been one of the band’s goals for the last 32 years. Started in 1989 with 13 members, the band has grown over the years, sometimes with more than 60 in its melodic arsenal. This will be its first concert in two years.
“We canceled our spring concert the last two years (and the winter 2020 concert) because of the pandemic and just returned to practice this fall with Covid protocols,” said Lynn Wedlund, founder and current director of the band. Those protocols include having musicians masked when they are not playing and throughout the building; a separation of at least 3 feet between musicians; and covers on the bells of instruments that point up or out. Vaccinations are not required but are strongly encouraged.
Wedlund started the band more than three decades ago to offer a place where musicians who graduated could continue to perform.
“I started the band because, as a school band director here in Cambridge-Isanti, I was dismayed that so many people had no outlet to play after high school,” said Wedlund. “Hence the name ‘Grad Band.’”
The group practices once a week for 90 minutes at the Cambridge Middle School band room and performs two concerts per year. Anyone with expe
Wedlund always considers the various abilities of her musicians when choosing the music for concerts, but combines that with what she believes the audience wants to hear.
“When I choose our music I keep in mind our skill level, the instrumentation we have and what the audience likes and what we like to play,” she said “It only makes sense to have fun and enjoy what you play.”
Wedlund touts the fellowship — that love of gathering and playing — as one of the group’s greatest successes. Musicians typically stand in the parking lot after rehearsals to visit with one another, and, of the 13 original members of the band, 10 still perform with the group. That comaraderie was something that the band has sorely missed, as COVID-19 prevented them from performing together. Some band members chose not to return.
“We did lose a few people due to the Covid,” Wedlund said, adding that she doesn’t begrudge anyone who made that choice. Not playing together as a group can have its setbacks.
“It isn’t fun for musicians to practice alone; there is no incentive,” she said. “But now that they’ve been together — when they play together and they see their progress — it becomes more fun for (the musicians), and the spark comes back. Something’s happening; things are getting done.”
Wedlund, who retired from teaching after 27 years in the Cambridge-Isanti district and is a member of its school board, has directed bands “for a long, long time. You’d think I’d be tired of it.” But observing the Grad Band’s accomplishments inspires her to continue.
“Seeing the light in their eyes when they achieve something, something happening, things are getting done, it uplifts your spirit,” she said. “That’s why I do it.”
The upcoming concert was chosen with the almost two-year layoff of the musicians in mind, as well as the hope that the audience would be uplifted by this year’s menu of holiday music. The program is an eclectic mix, ranging from suspenseful numbers by prolific film composer John Williams and Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain” — popularized in Disney’s “Fantasia” — to holiday favorites such as Manheim Steamrollers’ arrangement of “Greensleeves” and the Spanish carol “Fum, Fum, Fum.”
“We wanted to make this a joyful concert for the audience — something fun for (the musicians) to play and fun for (the audience) to hear,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.