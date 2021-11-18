Every year local, state and national agencies award grants to artists to assist with all manner of their enterprises, whether it be to help stage a gallery show or to mount a performance piece.
Unfortunately, many artists become overwhelmed with the grant-application process. They often don’t know where to start or they may not know about the monies available to artists.
To assist artists in the counties of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine, East Central Regional Arts Council is offering virtual grant informational sessions that covers any grant questions artists need answered.
According to information from ECRAC, common barriers for artists applying for grants include access to technology and the ability to apply online; lack of awareness of grants and eligibility; a misunderstanding of what qualifies as “art;” or just the inability of know how to start the grant-writing process.
Those looking for information and answers to their questions can set up virtual grant information consultations with ECRAC.
Artists pick the format, topics, and the length of time they need, schedule a time that fits their schedule, set it up, and get a link for the session. If the artist wants to go to a previously scheduled session, grant information sessions are held each month.
To schedule a virtual consultation or to sign up for a session that is already scheduled, send an email to grantinfo@ecrac.org or call 320-591-7034.
Artists are also encouraged to go to the ECRAC website to investigate videos of the full grant information sessions.
