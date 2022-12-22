Every family has their favorite holiday recipes. The one thing that without it wouldn’t be Christmas.
Growing up there were always rosettes, lefsa, and kransekake filling the desert table, but the one holiday treat I looked forward to each year was Great-Grandma Carlson’s divinity.
Divinity for those of you who are not familiar with the treat is a meringue-like candy made with egg whites and corn syrup. The combination of the two gives the candy a nougat consistency.
The recipe traditionally calls for pecans because some say it’s a southern dish. Here in the north, we use walnuts because as grandma would say, “it’s what we had.” Great-Grandma Carlson noticed that I had the propensity to chew around the walnuts, so each year she would make a batch without any nuts for me.
With or without the walnuts this recipe is a heavenly treat that I am excited to share from my family to yours this holiday season.
Great-Grandma Carlson’s Divinity
2 cups of Sugar
½ cup of corn syrup
½ cup of water
2 egg whites
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup of chopped walnuts (optional)
Pinch of salt
Beat egg whites into stiff peaks using a mixer
Boil sugar, corn syrup, and water until brittle when tested in cold water. Pour into the egg whites stirring vigorously. Stir in vanilla and salt.
Add walnuts just before you’re ready to drop the candies.
Use a well-buttered spoon to form your candies. Drop the spoon-sized candies onto a well-buttered dish and let them cool and set up.
Grandma always stored her divinity between wax paper but I recommend parchment paper. Store in an air-tight container for up to five days. It can be frozen for up to a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.