The Wild River Audubon Society invites everyone to take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count on Feb. 18 through Feb. 21.
The count is open to everyone, whether one crow is seen in a backyard, or a list from an entire day of counting the birds that visit a next-door neighbors’ bird feeder.
The bird count is not location-restricted to just a person’s backyard. If a family would like to try to find some birds at a park, the Merlin app on a cell phone would help with the bird identification and will even show you a map of the location.
Entering the number of separate species and the number of that species into the GBBC site is as simple as just hitting the “submit” key on your phone or computer once you have entered the data into the Merlin, or eBird app. All of the information will be automatically transferred to the GBBC project.
Joe Sausen of the Wild River Audobon Society recommends watching the YouTube video “How to use Merlin Bird Identification.” He added that the eBird app is very helpful for counting birds.
For more information, visit the Wild River website at wildriveraudubon.com.
