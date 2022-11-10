For the next two weeks the Cambridge-Isanti High School Theatre department is taking on one of the most popular teen books series of the last two decades with The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.
For those unfamiliar with the Percy Jackson series, the story centers on the title character who has not had the easiest childhood but everything changes when his mother sends him to a summer camp to protect him. The protection is necessary because he has been attacked twice by mythological creatures. At Camp Half-Blood, Percy finds out he is a Demi-god and the reason he has never known his father is because his father is one of the original Greek gods. His appearance causes a disruption at camp and soon Percy with his friends Grover and Annabeth, a satyr and daughter of Athena respectively, have been sent on a quest to save the world from a war between the gods.
Filled with many gods (Hades, Poseidon, Ares, and others all make appearances) and monsters (a great fight scene with a Minotaur) and a wonderful rock score, this is a great exploration not only of Greek mythology, but it’s a story about friendship, family, perseverance, and self determination.
The LIghtning Thief is as new a musical as a high school can produce having only been available for a little under a year. Although very new to the public, the students have been well aware of the show for a few years as it played Off Broadway, toured the country, and then played Broadway. The excitement for the show has been at high levels since the show was announced late last summer.
The cast and crew of 55 have worked really hard for the last two months to put a wonderfully unique show together that is very different than any show they have ever had the chance to do, and very different from anything the audience has scene on the stage of the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center. Those that love the Percy Jackson series will love the familiar story. Those that go to the theatre because they love live performances, will enjoy the way the story is told.
Don’t miss your chance to see The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on stage at the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School Nov. 12, 18, 19 at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $12 for adults and can be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com or at the door prior to each performance.
