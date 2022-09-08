Gross running for C-I School Board

I am excited to announce that I am running for the Cambridge-Isanti School Board. My wife, Emma, and I have lived in the district for 19 years. We have three children attending school in this district. I am employed as a police officer and my current and favorite assignment is serving as a school resource officer. I am passionate about the safety of our schools. I am also passionate about supporting and improving our school and community. I want to serve our community on the school board and I believe great schools make great communities.
Our district is struggling financially, I’d work to obtain equal funding from the state compared to similar districts. I’ve seen amazing teachers leave this district to neighboring districts for higher paying jobs. While it is admirable our district gives new teachers the opportunity to gain experience, I don’t want the Cambridge-Isanti district to be a stepping stone for teachers to get jobs and then leave for higher paying jobs. I want this to be a place where great teachers want to come and stay and teach our great students.
I love living in this community and enjoy raising our children here. As a parent and board member I’m committed to fight for and support our local values. I believe I will have an even greater effect as a school board member because of the experience I bring. Just as I work to support and build strong and trusted relationships with the students I serve, I will work to do the same for our community. Our country is going through changing times and I know that it can be hard to stand for what is right but I feel I have the strength for that. I would be honored to receive your vote in November!
