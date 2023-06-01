Hey kids, get your hands dirty and learn about plants!
Master Gardener Michelle will teach us all about gardening, from planting to harvest, during a Growing Gardeners series at the Williams Park Community Garden right behind the North Branch Area Library. The series will be held at 9:30 a.m. on these Wednesdays: June 14, June 28, July 12, July 26, and Aug. 9.
This event is geared toward ages 3-10. Children younger than 8 need a caregiver to accompany them. It is advised to wear sunscreen and bring water as this event will be held outside, rain or shine. In case of lightning the event will be canceled. No registration necessary.
Immediately following the event, participants are welcome to attend storytime at 10:30 a.m. in the North Branch Library’s community room.
This event is sponsored by the Chisago County Master Gardeners.
The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
