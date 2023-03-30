Pine City’s Glad U Made It (GUMI) will host a concert on Sunday, April 2 at the Braham Event Center at 3 p.m. to benefit local veterans.
The concert will feature a “Hank Williams Revisited” show starring Tim Hadler with the local help of Larry Rose, Chris Gmahl, Eddie Pangerl, Myron Dargus, Catrina Campbell on the fiddle, Melissa Hentges, and Marie Grundberg.
Hadler is the founder of GUMI, which features a retreat camp in Cedarcreek, Missouri along with offices in Pine City. Eventually, Hadler hopes to open a second retreat camp here in Minnesota. The organization also offers counseling and other support services for veterans such as transportation to the University of Minnesota and VA in Minneapolis and providing puppies that eventually become companion dogs to veterans.
Besides the Hank Williams tribute, a live auction will be held, plus a love offering and bar drinks are available for purchase. Tickets, which cost $20, can be purchased at the door or in advance by emailing info@brahamcenter.org.
Tax Deductible Donations can always be made to support the GUMI Camp USA project through the New Horizons Foundation which has been in operation for 25 years and sponsors over 225 active operating projects in the US and around the world.
The GUMI CAMP USA office is located at 247 5th Street SE in Pine City, next to Sprouts, and is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The office is on call 24-7, so individuals in need outside of regular hours can call (417) 559-3892 anytime. If interested in volunteering to help assist veterans or donating, the same number can be called.
