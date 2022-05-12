Happy accidents: Sunrise Flour Mill earns prestigious small business award

Sometimes in baking, “happy accidents” can lead to great things. Inadvertently switching ingredients or altering the measurements may lead to a culinary discovery.
The same thing can be said when operating a food-related enterprise. Such is the case for North Branch’s Sunrise Flour Mill, which was recently awarded the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Minnesota Encore Entrepreneurs of the Year award for 2022.
Martha and Darrold Glanville began their rise to small business success with a simple thought of selling baked bread. In that process, however, the Glanville’s discovered they preferred to mill their own flour, which in turn morphed into selling their flour at farmers’ markets.
And that’s when the first “happy accident” took place.
“As we were building up the business and Darrold was learning how to make bread, and we were developing our own flour, he kept getting sicker and sicker, and we couldn’t figure out what was wrong with him,” said Martha. “One day he thought, ‘maybe I have gluten intolerance.’ And we went gluten-free, and he got well.”
With this realization, the Glanville’s set out to find a wheat that could be tolerated by people with the same condition, but also tasted good when added as an ingredient. Eventually, they discovered heritage wheat and made a 100% switch to that.
“We are the only mill in the country that is milling and selling heritage wheat,” Martha said. “Some other mills sell a little bit, but they don’t promote it even.”
It didn’t take long for them to find out there were “thousands” of people who could benefit from their milled flour, and it became evident that they needed to find a building to house their rapidly expanding business. They found that building in North Branch.
“The day we walked in, I said, ‘What are we going to do with all this space?’” Martha said. “Now, we don’t have any space left.
“We had a lot of connections when getting this business started,” Martha added. “It seems like there was always the right person or the right thing; this building came along at the right time and price. It wasn’t easy, but people were there when we needed them.”
GOING ONLINE AND COVID
The second “happy accident” came about when they decided to start selling their products online. That decision really paid dividends when COVID hit since they already had the infrastructure in place to meet the e-commerce demands that have magnified over the past three years.
Additionally, the pandemic created a supply shortage.
“A lot of the conventional companies didn’t have flour,” Martha said. “I always told Darrold, ‘Never cut your ties with anybody.’ He went back to some former suppliers and we were able to secure enough wheat to keep us going and to really increase our production.”
The result was an approximately 1200% growth in their business in just the past two years. Their best estimate is that they send out 900 to 1000 boxes of product a week, with even more going out when they offer specials.
“I think the most was 1600 boxes,” Martha said.
The business has approximately 40,000 customers on their mailing list.
Besides flour, Sunrise sells pasta, pizza dough, pancake mix, cereal mixes, plus a few baking supplies. And they do it all with a staff of just 15.
ABOUT THE AWARD
“Every day, small businesses are contributing to our communities,” said SBA Minnesota District Director Brian McDonald. “Entrepreneurs are creating jobs around the state. They are driving innovation, and they are really putting us as a competitive country in a global market.”
He said there are more than 500,000 small businesses across the state.
The SBA’s Encore Entrepreneurs Award is given out to someone who has started their business after a certain age or after retiring from a different career.
The Chisago County Economic Development Authority nominated the Glanvilles for the award.
“This year, we had a lot of competition, a lot of small businesses who were nominated,” McDonald said. “One of the reasons we made the award selection is because of what you have done as a company and also what you have done for the community.”
“We have an amazing team right now,” Martha said. “This award is for everybody who works here or has worked here. Darrold and I started it but they are the people who are carrying it out every day.”
