A 57-year-old Harris woman was killed Wednesday, Dec. 22, in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Acacia Trail and Stark Road in Fish Lake Township, Chisago County. The scene of the crash is approximately 5.5 miles northeast of Cambridge.
According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Department, Brenda L. Hanson was the passenger in one of the vehicles that collided at the intersection at approximately 4:11 p.m. The Chisago County Emergency Communications Center received several calls regarding a two-vehicle accident at that time.
Hanson suffered critical injuries in the crash, and despite efforts of witnesses first on the scene and First Responders, she died of her injuries. Several other people involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report. Agencies assisting the sheriff’s department include the Minnesota State Patrol, Cambridge Police Department and Fire Department, and Allina EMS.
The sheriff’s department is investigating the crash with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Team and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. No other details on the accident were available at press time.
