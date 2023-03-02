Hawk’s Nest Bar and Restaurant takes flight

For years, the Hawk’s Nest Bar and Restaurant at the Purple Hawk Country Club on Highway 65 stood dormant during winter months, waiting for the right person to come along and make a go of it.
That person showed up last summer.
Julie Eliasen, the new owner of the Hawk’s Nest, had worked for years in the food industry, often alongside her job as a commercial Realtor and broker. She always had a dream of owning a restaurant of her own.
“I’ve been in the business since I was probably 14: cooking, waitressing, bartending, managing. This is not new to me,” she said.
Eliasen, owner of Virtual Edge Realty, had been trying to purchase the building for three years after she showed it to her brother-in-law who buys properties and rehabilitates them.
Because he also owns a painting company, the timing wasn’t right.
“But I couldn’t get it out of my mind,” Eliasen said. “I wanted it for me.”
After wrangling with the Small Business Administration, which would give her a loan if she had a co-signer, she finally secured funding from a friend.
“I own a property management company, and one of my clients who knows my work ethic offered to help,” she said. “I asked him if he would co-sign, and he said he would.”
When she received the SBA loan paperwork, the interest rate was too high and had an adjustable rate, meaning it could go higher at any time.
“But (my client) said that he had known me long enough that he would just loan me the money.”
Right now she’s not taking a salary, and all of the money she earns goes back to the property because she is trying to “slowly improve it.” The business manager for her property company is helping her with enhancements.
“It looked like an abandoned building when I bought it. He’s cut down tons of trees and ripped out all these overgrown plants,” she noted.
Inside she is working slowly on making improvements, including with the menu. During summer months when the kitchen wasn’t open, the menu was limited to “sandwiches, hot dogs and frozen pizzas,” she said. Because this is the first time the Hawk’s Nest has been a full-fledged restaurant in many years, she has added meals and specials and is serving up some of her own recipes.
“People also have been raving about the food,” she said. “We’re getting a good reputation.”
Her goal is to make the downstairs a game room with a separate bar. She also hopes to hire a few new people, especially a full-time cook. She’s been getting applications from people because of the events she has already had, such as a comedy show and a Valentine’s dinner. On tap now is a St. Patrick’s Day special menu and music.
Her sister Angela is assisting with her website and social media.
“She’s really good at this and has been a godsend to me,” she said. “Now she’s working for me. She had never worked in a restaurant, so she’s helping out now. She’s also helping with my IT, and she is just a wiz.”
She is encouraged that when the weather gets warmer, she will have a built-in customer base from among the golfers.
“It’s going to be a fun summer,” she said. As for now, “I’m loving every minute of it.”
