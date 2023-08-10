More than 100 million Americans have dealt with poor air quality this summer due to wildfire smoke from Canada. Breathing in the smoke presents health concerns and may result in coughing, stinging eyes and headaches, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Laalitha Surapaneni, MD, MPH, with the University of Minnesota Medical School shares the negative health impacts of wildfire smoke and how you can protect yourself.
“Wildfire smoke is harmful to all of our health in varying degrees. If you’re healthy, the effects are usually mild and temporary, like a runny nose, itchy eyes, sore throat, cough and headaches. Children and older adults are more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke. Those who are pregnant are at increased risk for preterm birth. Wildfire smoke is especially harmful for those with chronic lung diseases and heart diseases. If you have asthma or emphysema, this can cause flare ups and trouble breathing that can land you in the hospital. Breathing in heavy smoke is also associated with increased chance of heart attacks, strokes and cardiac arrest. There are also mental health impacts to consider. Watching the sky turn orange or seeing ash fall from the sky can be stressful.”
“There are ways you can protect yourself and your family from the health impacts of wildfire smoke. First, limit time outdoors. On heavy smoke days, consider distance learning and work from home, if that’s an option. Avoid exercise outdoors. If you do have to go outdoors, wear a well-fitting N95 mask. Additionally, create a clean air room in your house. This should be a room with well-sealed windows so smoke cannot get in. Make sure there are no other sources of smoke—like cigarette smoke or incense—in that room either. You may also want to use a high efficiency portable air filter, like a HEPA filter.”
Vishnu Laalitha Surapaneni, MD, MPH, is an assistant professor at the Medical School and a hospitalist at the M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center. She specializes in climate change and its impact on human health. Dr. Surapaneni works with community organizations to advocate for just climate policies and has provided expert testimony at the Minnesota State Capitol on the public health impacts of climate change.
