Heavy snow damages Cambridge City Park amphitheater

The city of Cambridge is going to have to come up with a backup plan for holding its Concerts in the Park series this summer after the covered area in City Park the majority of the events were held at was irreparably damaged over the winter.
According to City Administrator Evan Vogel, the structure, which was described as an “amphitheater,” collapsed upon itself some time over the winter, and while the roof remains, it is unsafe for anyone to be under it. As such, a snow fence has been placed around the area to keep people out.
Vogel said an insurance claim has been made, but in the meantime, he would like to hear input from the council or staff for ideas if the city should simply replace it with like materials or if they should look for alternative materials or designs.
He added even if the structure was able to be replaced with the same materials, he doubts it could be done in time for the popular summertime entertainment.
“We’re going to have to be creative about that,” Vogel said. “I don’t think it’s going to be likely to be able to be replaced by this (concert) season. We’re going to have to think about that and bring forward information in the near future.”
Traditionally, the city has offered a concert each Thursday or Friday evening in June and July, with a couple breaks in the schedule for scheduling conflicts such as the Fourth of July, Isanti Rodeo/Jubilee Days, or possibly the Isanti County Fair. Over the last couple of summers, the concerts scheduled for the third week of June and July have been moved to Main Street to be held in conjunction with Discover Downtown’s “Third Thursday” events.
Besides the concerts, the city has put on kids entertainment/educational programs in the park in that same area. The city has also offered to have the space reserved by the general public for private events.
While Vogel didn’t mention any specific alternative plans, some of the options could be to hold all the concerts downtown, utilize the bandshell at the Isanti County Fairgrounds, hold them at a different city park, or possibly hold them at that same area on the remaining cement slab if the roof and legs could be removed in time. Options for the kids events could include holding them at the library, at another city park, or at one of the schools.
