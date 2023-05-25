Firefighting efforts in Isanti County just received a vital upgrade in its arsenal, which could mean the difference between life and death during a structure fire. Each of the four law enforcement departments in Isanti County is now equipped with unique fire suppression devices, thanks to a generous donation from the Cambridge Helios Lodge Freemasons.
The FST devices look like a small, square carrying case that is sometimes described as a “grenade.” To activate the FST, a person simply pulls two pins before tossing it into the structure. The FST is equipped with an eight-second timer which, once it counts down, releases chemicals into the air. These chemicals, which are safe for humans, will knock down the fire, and more importantly, decrease the temperature of the fire by about 1,000 degrees in less than a minute.
The Freemasons chose to give the devices to law enforcement since often, they are first on the scene of a fire, especially considering local fire departments are all-volunteer.
“We hope that this tool is something they don’t have to use,” said Grand Lodge of Freemasons of Minnesota representative Greg Vokonan, “but we know that isn’t the case so hopefully this will be one more thing they can use to keep the citizens safe here in Isanti County.”
While the Freemasons have donated FSTs to other law enforcement departments, this is the first time all law enforcement departments within a Minnesota county will be equipped with one of their own.
“It’s exciting to know that Isanti County is the first county in the state to equip all of its law enforcement agencies with a Fire Suppression Tool,” said Isanti County Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich. “More often than not, law enforcement arrives on the scene of fire calls before fire departments. These FST’s, with the proper training and understanding on when and how to deploy them, are most certainly an asset we can use in saving lives.”
This isn’t the first time the Helios Lodge has been on the cutting edge of donating life-saving equipment to the community. Previously, the Lodge donated AEDs to the schools and the Isanti County Ice Arena.
