Calling all builders, tinkerers, and engineers. The Rush City Public Library has been overrun by leprechauns, and they need your help. Join Leprechauns on the Loose and help them catch these mischief-makers. Here’s how:
•March 1 to 15: Build a leprechaun trap at home, then bring it to the library. Traps are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, March 16, so we can catch the leprechauns when they come out on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17).
•March 21 and 22: Return to the library and receive a report on how successful your trap was and receive a small prize for your help.
•March 30: Your inventive traps will be on display for all to see at the library until March 30.
•March 30-April 1: Pick up your trap and bring it home. Traps remaining after April 1 will be discarded.
This program is geared toward kids of preschool and school age. Registration is required and now open on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.
The Rush City Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 240 W. 4th St., Rush City, and can be reached at 320-358-3948. Visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn) for more news and events.
