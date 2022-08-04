Coping with the loss of friends and family is unexpectly difficult. For those who find themselves in need of additional support two Baptist churches in our area are offering weekly classes.
First Baptist Church
The First Baptist Church, 304 Main ST S, Cambridge MN invite you to register for the GriefShare course. This non-denominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one.
GriefShare will be held on Tuesdays, 6pm – 8pm, beginning Aug. 16 and ending Nov. 1, at First Baptist Church, facilitated by Steve and Judy Tunell. Each session will include watching a video and discussion. The discussion period is very non-threatening with simple ground rules. If people do not feel like sharing, it is okay to just listen. Every session addresses a subject important to those experiencing grief. To register or for questions, call the church office 763-689-1173. There is no cost for the GriefShare, but there is a workbook that can be purchased for $20.
North Isanti baptist Church
North Isanti Baptist Church, 2248 313th Ave NE, Cambridge, MN will offer an eight-week grief support class called “Healing a Broken Heart” on Tuesdays starting in September. The class is non-denominational and is designed to comfort those who have lost a loved one.
Sessions will be led by Jodi Ostrom, a lay person with 10 years experience teaching a bereavement class in California. In 2014 she received her certificate in Death and Grief studies from the Center for Loss in Fort Collins, Colorado, requiring completion of 150 hours of training on subjects including depression, suicide, PTSD and mourning. She is prepared to “companion” those who have lost a loved one through death.
Jodi uses the materials “Understanding your Grief – Ten Essential Touchstones” and the accompanying journal by Alan Wolfelt, Ph.D. His writings can be seen at www.centerforloss.com. There is a $25 fee for materials.
Those interested should call Jodi Ostrom at 760-371-0612 for full details and to schedule an informational meeting to learn what the classes offer.
