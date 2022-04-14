Spring is in the air and I can’t wait to plant containers with fresh herbs. They add so much flavor to many of the dishes and drinks I like to prepare each summer. I don’t put the herbs in my veggie garden because I like them as close to my kitchen as possible. This means they are put in containers on my sunny deck which receives 6-8+ hours of direct sunlight. The key to growing herbs successfully in containers is to plant those that like similar growing conditions together in the same container. Most Mediterranean herbs will give you the strongest fragrance and flavor when they are grown in lean soil.
My herbal preferences are a mix of Mediterranean, Asian and others. I like to use parsley, rosemary, summer savory, sage, thyme, oregano, lavender, basil, cilantro, chives, lemon balm and mint. I will use larger pots 18 inches or larger in diameter that are about 12 inches deep with good drainage holes in the bottom and a potting soil that has sand, or cocoa fiber and/or peat moss in it so it’s a lighter soil that drains well. These containers will be used for herbs that are native to the Mediterranean. In one container I’ll plant the rosemary, lavender, oregano, cilantro and thyme. Clearly mark which plant is rosemary and which is lavender, since they look similar. In a separate container filled with the well drained soil, I’ll plant a few different types of basil. I’ll actually put in one plant of each type (thai, genovese, and lemon are my favorites) and then I’ll purchase seeds and plant a few seeds of each variety in the same container. This way as the original plants start flowering, the seeds will provide a second round of plants with more tender leaves. All of these plants prefer to have the soil dry out between watering.
I will fill another container with a heavier soil mix which will hold water better (I tend to either add compost to the quicker draining potting mix I’d used for the Mediterranean herbs or I’ll buy a bag of good quality garden soil. In this 12 inch or deeper container, I’ll plant the summer savory, parsley, sage and chives.
The mint and lemon balm are planted in separate smaller containers (12 to 14 inches in size) filled with the garden soil. Both lemon balm and any mint ( peppermint, spearmint, chocolate mint, orange mint, Vietnamese mint, mohito mint, etc.) all tend to be “thugs” and will out-compete anything else planted in the same container.
For my Asian cuisine, I plant a container with mitsuba (Japanese parsley), garlic chives and lemongrass using the garden soil mix. Shiso is another Aisan herb that should go in its own container since it’s a member of the mint family. I find that for most herbs one plant is enough to provide me with what I need as long as I keep cutting them to promote new growth and remove any flower buds (except the lavender, I use the lavender flower heads).
However, both cilantro and basil turn bitter when they start to flower. This is where I buy seeds in addition to the initial plants that I put into the pots. I find it easiest to start a few new cilantro seeds in a small container every two weeks. When the seeds have reached a few inches in height, plant them into the original container after removing the old cilantro plant or into their own separate larger container.
Mediterranean herbs do not require fertilizing. As long as they don’t dry out or have the roots rot from too much water they will make it until first frost or a full freeze. I will fertilize the containers of any other herbs about once a month with a liquid fertilizer added to my watering can.
If you want to learn more about growing herbs and their uses, I recommend “Beyond Rosemary, Basil, and Thyme” by Theresa Mieseley, a Chaska author.
