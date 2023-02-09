Heman appointed to Isanti council

The Isanti city council is full again after the council interviewed and voted to appoint George Heman to fill the seat vacated when Jimmie Gordon was sworn in as mayor.
Gordon himself wound up casting the deciding vote for Heman as the original paper ballot resulted in a 2-2 tie between Heman and Dan Hinnenkamp. By state statute, if there is a tie in voting for an appointee, the mayor casts the tie-breaking vote. During discussion of the vote, Gordon openly endorsed Heman, while Steve Lundeen and Dan Collison endorsed Hinnenkamp based on the fact he was the only one of the six applicants who also ran for election to a council seat during the November 2022 general election.
“Dan did step up back in November to run for this office,” Lundeen said.
“His early-on interest and the votes he got shows me the community wanted him up here, and we are up here to represent the community,” Collison added. For the record, Hinnenkamp received 908 votes — only seven fewer than Collison, coming in third in the two-seat election.
Luke Merrill did not give a reason for opting for Heman.
While the entire council agreed all six candidates could make for a good choice, Gordon stated he felt Heman would be the best fit.
“He’s been around a long time,” Gordon said.
Additionally, Gordon referenced Heman coming before the council in 2017 to contest the annexation by ordinance of his and other properties near him — something that at the time caught the attention of at least one Twin Cities television news station. In 2019, Heman would also oppose a deferred assessment on his property from street improvements along Palomino Street made back in the early 1990s.
“He came in when we had the annexation situation,” Gordon said. “He was very vocal about that and he was really representing that side of town that was not part of the town before. He was there for his neighbors.”
When asked by Merrill during his interview whether his “rocky experience with the council” would negatively or positively impact his decision-making, Heman responded, “definitely positively. I’ve learned so much over the years dealing with council, talking with council members, talking with the community.”
The other applicants interviewed were: Jason Gehrman, Lori Dusan, Jeff Holmgren, and Derick Johnson. Travis Linder had also turned in an application but withdrew before the interviews.
Heman was immediately sworn in and participated in the remainder of the council meeting. His term will run until Dec. 31, 2024.
