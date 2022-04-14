Here comes the judge — via Zoom: For close to two years, Senior Judge James Dehn has presided over cases from the comfort of his home

In a little-used basement bedroom of his home, surrounded by the detritus of family life — well-loved toys, crammed bookcases, pictures of children and grandchildren — Senior Judge James Dehn of the Tenth District holds court. Literally.
Garbed in a natty dress shirt and tie and his black judicial robe, Dehn appears via Zoom at court proceedings around the state. Through the magic of Zoom backgrounds, the hodgepodge of a well-lived life found in that basement bedroom is replaced by a wood-paneled wall, with the flags of Minnesota and the United States standing at attention to Dehn’s left, and the Great Seal of Minnesota mounted on the virtual wall directly behind him. It looks, for all intents and purposes, as though he were sitting in an actual courtroom.
“Many people think I’m in the courtroom,” he said. “Yet, I’m wearing my slippers and I’m wearing my blue jeans.”
After retiring from full-time work in 2017, Dehn worked a few days a year covering for judges who were “on vacation or attending meetings — different things like that,” he said. “There weren’t that many opportunities, maybe five or six a year.”
Since the early start of the pandemic, he’s been extremely busy and all of his work has been via video conferencing.
“It’s been an interesting journey, especially for us judges who are retired,” he said. “I think last year I did 50 days of cases — a couple of months’ worth of cases spread over the year.”
According to Kyle Christopherson, communications specialist with the Court Information Office of the Minnesota State Court Administrator’s Office, rolling out remote hearing technology in the state happened rather quickly. On March 11, 2020, the Minnesota Judicial Branch issued its first directive regarding its reaction to COVID, notifying stakeholders that it was working with the Department of Health and monitoring the virus situation. At that time, no adjustments were made to court proceedings or court calendars.
By April 10, 2020, Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea had placed restrictions on in-courtroom hearings; required hearings by remote technology; and began allowing for certain fine and fee due dates to be delayed by 60 days. This created a stockpile of cases, according to information from the Minnesota Judicial Branch.
“At one point at the start of the pandemic, the court backlog was several thousand ‘judge hours,’” he said. “The pandemic created that. So the (Minnesota) Supreme Court and the State Court reached out to us retired judges, who were maybe only sitting a handful of times a year on conflict cases. It’s one of those things where now we could work every day if we wanted to.”
Dehn, who was appointed to the bench by Gov. Rudy Perpich on June 26, 1987, said that one advantage of remote hearings is that all of the parties can be in separate locations. “Especially for what I would say traffic matters, minor misdemeanors, even a lot of hearings for felonies we’re able to handle by Zoom, so there’s a lot of court that can be handled by Zoom. The convenience for the defendants — they don’t have to travel to court, they don’t have to take off work necessarily, they can actually get on their phone at their workplace and make their appearance.”
Sometimes defendants appear via Zoom directly from jail; their defense attorneys may be in their offices or a room in the courthouse. Everyone else from court reporters to prosecutors report in from wherever it is convenient for them.
“But you know it’s like any courtroom —well, not quite,” Dehn said. “In fact, I was covering court for Koochiching County — International Falls — and like everything, if you’re not in a courtroom and you’re just a face on a Zoom link, sometimes folks don’t really give you the respect you would have in the court room.
“One gentleman was swearing and was frustrated with the court and frustrated with his attorney — court-appointed — and frustrated with what he thought the plea agreement was,” Dehn continued, “and after we had worked out several cases for him, he said, ‘Nope. I’m not going to accept it; I’m withdrawing my plea. I want a trial.’ Actually, it was ‘trials’ because he had six cases. One experiences the good, the bad, and the ugly, and today was a little bit of the ugly.”
Dehn commented to the clerk and court reporter during that incident that had the parties been in an actual courtroom, the situation might have been a little bit different, and the defendant may not have been as unruly. “We might have been able to resolve his case,” he said. Unfortunately, there is no mechanism in place to discipline a disrespectful individual.
“Saying that you’re holding them in direct contempt for swearing at you — you’re unable to motion the bailiff to come and take the defendant away,” Dehn said. “It’s a little harder.”
It can also be more difficult to control. He knows of one judge who had 40 people in the Zoom call, mostly spectators who were weighing in on the proceedings. When this happens — when it becomes impossible to hold court because of too many verbal interruptions — Dehn has an easy solution: “You can mute them.”
Since he started remote hearings, Dehn has adjudicated cases in 12 or 13 counties, from north to International Falls down to Lincoln County in the far southwest. In addition to his regular hearings, Dehn has been a coach and judge for high school mock trial activities and is proud to be the longest-serving judge in the nation and the state to work with National High School Mock Trial. He recently presided over the State High School Mock Trial contest — remotely, of course — from the same basement room where he works. Dehn is completely content to continue in this vein.
“I think the future of Zoom court is here to stay,” he said, and, according to Christopherson, Dehn’s not wrong.
“Remote hearings are not going away. (This month) the Judicial Council plans to continue discussing the framework for the long-term use of remote hearings,” Christopherson said.
At this point, Dehn is “having fun,” especially when he sees attorneys via Zoom that he hasn’t seen in five or 10 years. “Some of them don’t recognize me right away because I grow a winter beard,” he said with a laugh. When he’s not working, he spends time traveling with his wife and visiting family. Still, he feels fortunate that he was able to answer when the state judicial office came calling.
“In my head, I see myself doing this until I’m about 75,” said the 72-year-old. “It’s brought balance back to my life. It truly has.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.