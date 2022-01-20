Members of the North Branch City Council must be thinking they’ve been transported into a bad sequel of the movie “Groundhog Day.”
For the third time since revoking Cloud X Vape’s tobacco license last June due to multiple citations of selling to minors, among other offenses, the city council was presented with a tobacco license application from an individual indicating their desire to purchase the store from William Shocinski and Courtney James.
The first attempt was made during the July 27 meeting by Joshua Branum. At that time, the council denied the application due to a background check revealing Branum had direct connections to Shocinski and James, including being “third-degree relatives.”
The second attempt was made during the Aug. 10 meeting by Jacob Willenbring, who was a former employee of Cloud X. While that license was approved by the council, it was quickly revoked in November following yet another violation of selling to minors.
This time around, the application was made by Doug Vanhouten, who stated he found out about how the current owner of the store was struggling to pay their rent in the strip mall, so he was attempting to purchase the store, contingent on his receiving a tobacco license from the city.
“This has been my dream to own my own business,” Vanhouten told the council, adding that this was a perfect situation for him since all of the display cases are already in place, making for a smoother transition.
As he was stating his case before the council, however, red flags immediately were raised. Vanhouten stated he was buying the business from “Billy,” which would presumably be a nickname of Shocinski’s.
“You indicated you were buying the business from ‘Billy,’ which would be Billy and Courtney, which is the original owner that was cited,” said Councilmember Amanda Darwin. “But it’s my understanding that they’re not the current owner, that it would actually be (Jacob) Willenbring.”
The second red flag was when Vanhouten stated he was planning on hiring “Jazmyn,” who he stated was an “excellent current employee of the store.” Jazmyn Fiel was in fact the employee singled out as selling to minors that caused the most recent revocation of the store’s tobacco license. Upon learning this, Vanhouten backtracked and said he wouldn’t be hiring her.
A third red flag was raised as Vanhouten stated he originally hadn’t heard about the sordid history of the business, and even now wasn’t aware of how extensive that history was. Despite that, he stated he was going to take steps to wipe the slate clean.
“I’m finding this all out as I go,” he said. “(But) that’s not what I’m here for, that’s not my intentions. I’m 43 years old, I have a daughter that’s 12, and I know how that is.”
A fourth red flag came when he told the council he understood that sales had been good prior to the license revocation, but “I haven’t seen any of the numbers. I don’t even know how I can get the numbers.”
“I’m very concerned about this,” said Councilmember Kelly Nieder. “I sense that you don’t have any sort of business plan whatsoever. I sense that you are flying by the seat of your pants to throw this together. I feel like if I grant you this license tonight, that I’m setting you up for failure.”
“I’m not a big fan of all of the embedded false or fake information. And much of it is not your fault, or at least presumably,” Darwin said. “It’s also very suspect to me that you are buying a business you haven’t seen numbers on, and that doesn’t seem like a business person type of venture to me. We’ve been through this song and dance before, so I have a duty to ask these questions.”
“I feel like we are delving into areas that are your (VanHouten’s) concern,” Councilmember Kathy Blomquist countered. “You’re here for a tobacco license. We are not here to say ‘where is your business plan?’ You’re the one whose going to make those decisions if it’s a success or failure. I’m not taking any of that into consideration when I vote.”
Ultimately, the council voted 3-1 to reject the license application, with Blomquist voting nay. Councilmember Patrick Meacham was present for discussion, however, since he was only able to attend via video and wasn’t able to give public notice of that fact in time, he was unable to vote.
Odds and ends
In other action, the council:
• Voted to name the Isanti-Chisago County Star the city’s legal newspaper for the next three years. Under state statute, a government body is allowed to make the designation for up to three years.
• Approved the annual fire department officer appointments and heard the department’s annual update.
• Discussed how to replace one of the fire department’s engine trucks. The council gave a thumbs up to pursue purchasing a demo model, which would offer less wear and tear than a used engine, but cost less than a new one.
• Approved naming Robert Bernier to the Parks, Trails, and Open Spaces Commission, and Gary Schaefer and Robert Canada to the Planning Commission. The council tabled naming new EDA Commissioners in order for Mayor Jim Swenson to conduct additional interviews and due to the possibility of another seat opening up within the next month.
