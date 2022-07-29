Commuters on southbound Highway 65 in Cambridge will experience a week of single-lane closures which might cause minor traffic delays beginning Monday, Aug. 1.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, maintenance repairs to Highway 65 near the Highway 95 interchange will be done on good weather days beginning on Monday and being completed by Friday, Aug. 5. During that time, Highway 65 will be reduced down to one lane on the southbound side. The repairs are needed due to buckling of the highway during one of the previous 90-plus degree days last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.