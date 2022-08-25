Highway 95 to close for railroad intersection repairs

Those who travel on Highway 95 through Cambridge should plan for short-term delays and a detour as crews close and repair the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway crossing, west of Highway 65, between Buchanan Street and Cleveland Street the week of Aug. 29.
Crews will prepare work areas near the railroad crossing and set-up the detour on Monday, Aug. 29. Motorists can expect to encounter lane shifts and periodic lane closures during this work.
Once the work zone is set-in-place, Highway 95 will close and detour along North Main Street/Isanti County Road 30 and North Emerson Street in Cambridge. All lanes are expected to reopen by noon Friday, Sept. 2 in time for Labor Day Weekend.
Crews will repair and replace the concrete approach panels and resurface the road at the railroad crossing. Good weather conditions are necessary to complete this work.
