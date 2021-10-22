All 12 miles of Highway 95 between Isanti County Road 15 and west Cambridge will be open to all travelers by Sunday, Oct. 24, including the new roundabout at Highway 47 in Pine Brook.
The four-month detour and road closure will lift. Watch for workers and equipment along the road as they complete Highway 95 work and remove signs and traffic control devices along the detour route.
Benefits of the $8.8 million Highway 95 project include a new, smoother road surface with use of a full-depth reclamation, which results in long-life pavement; 16 underground pipes for improved drainage; and a single-lane roundabout with pedestrian crossings at Highway 47 in Pine Brook for improved traffic flow and safety.
Additional safety improvements include upgraded roadside guardrails, mumble and rumble strips, and a left turn-lane installed at Isanti County Road 10/Palm Street.
MnDOT thanks the public for their patience during this roadwork project on Highway 95, Isanti County.
