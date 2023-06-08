Historical Grandy Church to hold open house

The Grandy Church was organized in the 1880s by local Swedish immigrants. The church first started as a Seventh-Day Adventist denomination and was one of two Adventist churches in the area. For the better part of its early existence, nestled within an early pioneer cemetery at the church’s first location in Section 11 of Cambridge Township, the simple one room country church held religious and school services spoken in Swedish.
After the railroad arrived in Isanti County in July of 1899, the church was moved to its current location. In the winter of 1905, it was lifted and transported by skids, rollers, and a team of horses roughly 1.25 miles northwest into the rapidly growing Village of Grandy. Upon its arrival, church services were continued and opened up for all denominations where it became known as the Grandy Union Church.
Services continued at the new location in Grandy, and over the years, additions were made to the church to accommodate its diverse congregation. One of the more notable local organizations had the longest community involvement in the church. The Grandy Good Cheer Guild was organized in the 1940s and held several popular fund raising events at the church for decades. In 2017, the Grandy Good Cheer Guild reached out to the Isanti County Historical Society to discuss the church’s future. After some discussion and long-term goal-setting, ownership was transferred to the Historical Society.
Thanks to many local donations, one of the first projects after the change of ownership was to replace the aging roof in 2020. Before being able to open the doors once again, it was important to address the interior paint. After securing a grant through the Legacy Amendment and the Minnesota Historical Society, the interior metal walls and ceiling were stripped and repainted in June of 2022.
Moving forward, plans include incorporating a small exhibit space inside the church to share not only the history of the church but Grandy as well. With the impending future changes in infrastructure along Highway 65, a contingency plan that includes a second historical move to the Historical Society grounds in Cambridge will be explored. But for now, it will remain as an important community landmark in Isanti County and a testament to the past.
If you’d like to learn more about the church’s history, please join the Isanti County Historical Society at the Grandy Union Church as they open the doors to reveal a stunning interior transformation. Come enjoy some free refreshments and learn about the history of this wonderful community landmark. This free event on Sunday, June 11 from 2 to 4 pm is open to the public. The church is located just five miles north of Cambridge on Highway 65 at 36758 Highway 65 N.E.
