The North Chisago Historical Society will be hosting a public educational meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Rush City Community Center, 720 West 14th Street.
Jon Ekstrom, well-known singer and caterer in Chisago County, will be giving a presentation on the history of his farm, farm house and barn.
The farm was purchased by his great-grandparents on County Road 72 near Kost in 1885. The lovely home was built in 1893, and the large barn was built in 1914. The barn was the largest barn in the county at that time and was built with a tin roof and siding – not typical at that time either.
Please come and enjoy this historic talk followed with refreshments and social time.
