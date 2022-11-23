The Isanti County Historical Society Heritage Center is hosting a special tea on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 — 4 p.m. Children are encouraged to bring their favorite doll or stuffed animal for a fun afternoon of crafts, stories and refreshments.
There will be a raffle for an American Girl Doll other prizes.
This Isanti County Historical Society Heritage Center is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge, MN. Tickets are $12 per person and seating is limited. Register in advance at https://isanticountyhistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.