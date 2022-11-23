Cambridge-Isanti School Board member Tim Hitchings has been named to the 2023 All-State School Board, which is the Minnesota School Boards Association’s (MSBA) most prestigious award. The award will be given at MSBA’s annual Leadership Conference Jan. 12 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Since 1971, MSBA’s awards committee selects up to seven individual board members to the All-State School Board. There are nearly 2,400 school board members in Minnesota. Board members are nominated by superintendents, fellow board members, parents or community members for their outstanding contributions to public education. Hitchings was one of seven board members chosen for the award this year.
“The All State School Board represents the highest example of board service. These are school board members who are committed to student achievement, determined to build support for their local schools and unwavering in their pursuit of what’s best for students,” MSBA Executive Director Kirk Schneidawind said.
People nominating Tim for the award wrote: “Tim often plays the role of historian, but never lacks the innovative spirit and willingness to support any ideas that benefit students and strengthen the district. He is a courageous leader who is fiercely committed to doing what’s best for all students, even when it may not be popular with some.”
Criteria for the award includes MSBA training, strong leadership; excellence in boardsmanship; communication skills; visionary thinking; demonstration of concern for students, staff and taxpayers; and support for the nomination from stakeholders.
MSBA is a private nonprofit organization that provides cost-saving programs, management support, board training, advocacy, research and referral for Minnesota’s public schools.
