Hitchings running for C-I school board re-election

Editor's note: This filing notice had been sent prior to the Star's deadline for inclusion in the Sept. 7 edition, however due to an email glitch, it was not initially received until after that edition went to press.
My name is Tim Hitchings and I am excited to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Cambridge-Isanti School Board.
I have served on the Cambridge-Isanti School Board for the past twelve years; two years as Treasurer and the past ten years as Board Chair. During this time our Board has continued to improve communications with our community, staff and students. Through my leadership we have added community members to our Finance committee to have an open conversation on school funding. As a twelve-year member of the Facilities committee, we find ways to fund the repairs to our school sites and save money in the process. I will continue to work to be fiscally responsible while providing the best education possible for our students.
If re-elected, I will continue to improve our schools by listening to all stakeholders. I will continue to promote community engagement in our committees. My financial experience has been a great asset as we work to maintain a balanced budget for our schools. I will listen to all sides of issues so Board decisions are based on what’s best for our students, parents, staff, and community. I will continue to be a fair and honest leader who is not afraid to make the hard decisions, and be a voice of reason through hard conversations.
I have been a district resident for 50 years, and a proud 1981 graduate of Cambridge-Isanti High School. I have a Business Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. I am President of Vinyl Art, Inc., my wife and I have two children who are graduates of our District. We appreciate our community and school district; this is why we chose to live and raise our children here.
I ask for the opportunity to continue to serve you on the Cambridge-Isanti School Board.
