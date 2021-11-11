Suffering from a lack of holiday spirit? You may want to visit Braham, where several community events are scheduled to help you capture the wonder of the season and find the yen to deck the halls.
The Braham Area Girl Scouts will host the annual Community Tree Lighting and Caroling at 6:30 p.m. on Dec 1. in the Freedom Park Gazebo on Main Street. The Girl Scouts will also be collecting gifts at this event for “Season of Giving,” an ongoing event in which donations are accepted for those in need from Nov. 16 to Dec. 14.
During the almost month-long Girl Scout “Season of Giving” event, games, toys, and gifts such as hats, mittens, scarves, and gift cards are sought for children, teens and adults. Coats of all sizes are also being collected. All items that are collected in Braham stay in Braham. Donation boxes can be found at Braham City Hall, Frandsen Bank & Trust of Braham, Ryder’s Saloon, Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church, and Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Coats are distributed on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon at Braham Food Shelf, located at the Braham Event Center, 655 8th Street SW.
The Braham Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring “Holiday Lights for Braham Nights,” a competition among local businesses and residents. One residential winner will be chosen in each of the categories of “Enchanted Glow of White Lights,” “Best Use of Color,” and “Best Outdoor Christmas Display.” Judging will take place on Nov. 28, and winners will be announced at the Community Christmas Tree Lighting. Participants are asked to keep their lights on from Friday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Dec. 31.
Interested Holiday Lights participants are asked to sign up by Nov. 23 by picking up a registration form at Braham Country Floral, Braham Hardware Hank, Frandsen Bank & Trust, or Park Café.
