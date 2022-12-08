Holiday gift ideas from our local experts

Holiday gift-giving can be a challenge. There are so many options out there it’s hard to know what to get everyone on your gift list. Of course, there is the standby of cash or gift cards but if you want to wrap a gift under the tree this season instead of an envelope, some local experts have compiled a few holiday ideas for you.
Gifts for Drivers
If you’re a fan of our Ask a Trooper column then you know Jesse Grabow as our resident trooper who gives the best advice on the roads. Jesse gave us a few suggestions for anyone who rides in a car. “You can never be too prepared,” Jesse said. “Minnesota winters can be tough. Traveling on a road can be difficult in storms.” That’s why he recommended a winter travel survival kit and extra hats, gloves, and a blanket to be kept in their car.
Grabow also suggested an ice scrapper or a snow brush. He said it’s “the gift everyone needs for Minnesota winters.” And reminded us to completely clean off your vehicle. Windshields, windows, headlights, taillights, and all snow and ice from the vehicle. Finally, he suggested a cell phone holder to comply with Minnesota’s “hands-free” law. Grabow pointed out that “while hands-free doesn’t eliminate all distractions, a holder can help keep your phone in place and to make smart choices every time you get in your vehicle.”
Gifts for the Gardener
Everyone’s favorite Master Gardener Donna Tatting put together a list of gifts that the budding horticulturalists on your lists will love. Dona said waterproof garden shoes in both ankle and calf height and elbow-length work gloves for protecting your skin while pruning is a must.
Tatting also recommended several tools including a Hori Hori tool, a bypass pruner, a metal hand trowel in several sizes, a hula hoe weeder, and a soil thermometer. She also recommended some self-care for the gardener by recommending a cuticle balm of good quality, especially if the gardener on your list gardens bare-handed. Lastly, she recommended a subscription to Northern Gardener Magazine from the Minnesota Horticultural Society. “Great articles for Minnesota gardeners,” Tatting said.
Gifts for Assisted Living
If your holiday list includes a senior living in an assisted living facility, Victoria Svoboda, Director of Sales & Marketing for Walker Levande Methodist in Cambridge recommends buying throw blankets, or mittens to help keep your loved ones warm.
Svoboda also recommended personal care items like lip balm, unscented lotion, purse-size tissues, wet wipes, and glasses cleaning cloth. A large print word search will help keep them busy during the cold months stuck inside. Finally, if you want to buy your loved ones a treat, Svoboda recommended mints, gum, small boxed of raisins, or snack-size microwavable popcorn.
Pet Gifts
For our four-legged friends, we reached out to Kelli Hanson, Marketing Communications Manager for Ruff Start Rescue in Princeton. “We always suggest finding great brain games for both dogs and cats. It helps encourage them to problem solve, helps with high energy or anxiety, and offers a unique opportunity to create a bond with your pet. There are many you can find online or in pet stores. Otherwise, many homemade versions, including snuffle mats, are easy to make and a great way to entertain your furry friend.”
Gifts to keep kids reading
We reached out to Kristen Vaugh, Branch Librarian at the Cambridge branch of the East Central Regional Library to ask what books we should look for this holiday season. Here are her recommendations!
For young readers who enjoy video games, there are now plenty of novels that use video game settings for novels:
•Press Start series by Thomas Flintham (for K-2nd grade).
•Escape From a Video Game series by Dustin Brady (3-5 grade). These are great because they are choose-your-own-adventure novels so readers can enjoy them again and again.
For fantasy lovers:
•“Dragon Master” series by Tracey West (grades 1-3), “Dungeons and Dragons Endless Quest” series by Matt Forbeck (grades 4-8),
•“The Percy Jackson” series by Rick Riordan (grades 4-8) is also seeing a resurgence in popularity with the new book coming out and the upcoming TV series. For readers who enjoyed Percy Jackson and want more — check out the Rick Riordan Presents series by various authors (grades 5-8). These books take mythologies from around the world and offer similar adventures to what readers came to expect from Percy Jackson.
Survival Stories:
•The book to get is “Two Degrees” by Alan Grantz (grades 4-7). This book is freshly published and most readers haven’t had a chance to get their hands on it yet, “Alone” by Megan E Freeman (grades 5-9). This survival story doubles as dystopian fiction and is told through short poems that make for a very fast, engaging read.
For teen readers, the most popular books among others in 8-12 grade are still dystopian books (stories take place in an imperfect society) and mysteries.
Dark mysteries:
•“5 Survived” by Holly Jackson (grades 9-12), “All Those Bodies” by Kendra Blake (grades 9-12) This book was voted on book riot to be one of the best books of 2022 and has the benefit of being written by a Bluejacket alumni!
Dystopia:
•“Scythe” series by Neal Shusterman, “Light Lark” by Alex Aster. This book is a TikTok sensation, so you could get “cool points for gifting this book!
Gifts for Outdoor Lovers
For the avid outdoor enthusiast, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources suggests a subscription to “Minnesota Conservation Volunteer” (MCV) magazine. Purchasers can contribute any amount to gift an annual subscription. The suggested donation for an annual subscription is $25. The gift can be purchased on the gift subscription page of the MCV website https://cambeywest.com/subscribe2/?p=MCV&f=gift .
For the hunter, they recommend a lifetime hunting license which can be purchased online. Go to the lifetime hunting and fishing license page of the DNR website https://mndnr.gov/licenses/lifetime .
Whatever you choose to give your family this season just remember what columnist Burton Hillis said, “The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other.”
