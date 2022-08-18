Are you a homeschool family looking to make connections and use your library more effectively? Visit the Cambridge Public Library! Each month we will briefly highlight a free library service followed by a social hour. The library will provide activities for kids.
The Homeschool Connections program continues at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Advance registration on the events calendar at ecrlib.org is required so the library can provide the best activities for those in attendance. Registration begins Aug. 23.
We will meet in the Great Northern Room on the lower level of the library.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.