While it seems like there has been a lot of trains derailing this year, it is not as uncommon as people think. Given that knowledge, Cambridge Emergency Management officials have taken every step possible to minimize the fallout should it happen here.
According to the Federal Railroad Administration, in 2022 there were 1,164 train derailments in the United States. That works out to an average of three trains per day that derail somewhere in this country. Not all of them pose a threat to populations, so they aren’t widely reported.
With the Ohio derailment and chemical spill, and the recent derailment of a BNSF train in Raymond MN, naturally, residents start wondering how prepared are we locally if a train derailed on the BNSF tracks that run through the middle of Cambridge and Isanti.
Cambridge Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Will Pennings says the department has trained for these scenarios. “We have scheduled training with BNSF. I have been out to Pueblo, Colorado to a center training for train derailment situations.”
Pennings is then able to bring the knowledge gained from this training back to his crew in Cambridge. “We have had several tabletop exercises where we list out our objectives and how we would operate with the train (derailment) situation.”
Because each derailment has its own special needs depending on such factors as what the train was hauling there is no one-size-fits-all emergency response. “Chlorine would be different than propane. Propane would be different than crude oil. Ethanol would be different than crude oil or chlorine. We have to determine, is it a liquid? Is it a vapor? Or is it a solid that’s spilled or is it both?”
Prioritize People First
The department has created actionable priorities for the emergency response team; the number one priority being the safety of the residents closest to the derailment.
If a train derails and there is no active threat to the surrounding residents, such as if it was carrying grain, then no evacuation would be necessary. However, if there was a derailment of a train carrying volatile chemicals such as propane or chlorine, then the team would take action to evacuate residents who are directly affected.
“We have some selected sites picked out like for example, the armory, and some of the churches,” Pennings said.
Where they evacuate to would depend on if they were dealing with an airborne chemical and in which direction the wind was blowing. Residents downwind of any airborne chemical would be evacuated with special attention paid to specialized populations such as the elderly and schools. “(Evacuation) would be a huge undertaking if the school is in session,” he noted.
Safety, Security, then Abatement
Pennings knows that in any emergency, there is going to be chaos and that it’s his job to manage that chaos. “It’s not, not going to be chaotic and it’s going to suck up every bit of resources we have, but we will protect our public.”
He’s also aware that the public may not understand fire crews might not immediately rush to the scene of a derailment and start pumping water onto a fire. Until they know exactly what they’re dealing with, and if water might make the problem worse, the department’s primary focus is safety.
“Our job is to identify, control, and evacuate,” said Pennings. “Early on we need all our manpower for directing evacuation. The abatement comes after. So it’s scene safety and security, and then abatement.”
If The Unthinkable Happens
What should you do if there is a train derailment near Cambridge or Isanti?
First, don’t panic. If you see a cloud of smoke move upwind and assess the situation. Go to the county’s website or social media pages for accurate information on what is happening.
Pennings suggests signing up for Isanti County Sheriff’s Office emergency alert program called Everbridge https://member.everbridge.net/index/371776664109116/#/signup Everbridge is hardwired to landlines in the area but if you have a cell phone you will need to opt-in to receive messages. Evacuation information will be pushed to residents from this system. Using the Everbridge system is designed to keep residents updated and leave emergency lines more open during a crisis.
