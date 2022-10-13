A crowd that could conservatively be counted as in the hundreds and by some estimates reaching 1,000 assembled at the Cambridge Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a re-dedication ceremony featuring the official unveiling of the final five granite walls.
The brief ceremony included the National Anthem sung by Gwen Anderson, short speeches from each of the Veterans Memorial Park Committee, the playing of Taps, and concluded with the one-by-one unveiling of the walls. Following the ceremony, spectators were invited to come in and take a close-up, hands-on view of all eight of the walls, which features at total of over 700 names of local veterans.
