During the annual free bike distribution put on by Allina Health, volunteers had about 150 bikes available to any kid during the event. Kids also received a free helmet to use while riding. Each fall, Cambridge Medical Center and Allina Health partner with Free Bikes 4 Kidz to collect bikes to be cleaned up, repaired, and distributed in the spring, with a proportional number of bikes given away as what is collected. The next bike collection will take place on Oct. 8 at Cambridge Medical Center.
