‘I wish we would have caught this sooner’: North Branch Chamber faces digging out of huge financial hole

The North Branch Chamber of Commerce only has enough money on hand to meet less than three months worth of expenses. That is the grim reality presented to Chamber members by Chamber President Frank Gomes during a “State of the Chamber” presentation during its May luncheon.
According to Gomes, the Chamber currently only has $3,400 in savings, but they have $1,500 in monthly expenses. Furthermore, the only expected revenue coming in the near future would be from new memberships or membership renewals who haven’t paid yet, the annual golf tournament in August, and the Fall Festival in September. However, he admitted the number of memberships yet to be received may be small, the golf tournament has struggled to generate the same revenue as in years past, and the Fall Festival doesn’t generate a lot of “profit” for the chamber.
MEMBERSHIP CUT IN HALF
One of the biggest causes of its situation is the fact that the number of business members has greatly shrunk over the last three or four years. According to Melissa Collins, who serves on the board and has been voluntarily manning the offices a couple of days a week, membership has dropped from 295 before COVID hit to just 150 currently. Included in that decrease were 50 fewer members than in 2022 alone.
“Imagine counting on 50 members at $295 per member — we’re not having this conversation if that takes place,” Gomes said.
Gomes and Collins admit they are not certain why there has been this much of a decrease in membership. “There is a certain ratio (of businesses) that go out of business or can’t afford to continue with the chamber,” Gomes said. “Some we just don’t know, some change, some just didn’t renew.”
Another issue the chamber went through was staff turnover. In that same period, the chamber went through three different executive directors, plus a period of time without one. Additionally, at the beginning of 2023, almost an entirely new board of directors came on board.
With all that being said, Gomes admitted the board dropped the ball.
“On a personal level, and I’ll speak for myself and I know a couple other board members have talked about this on our own, I wish we would have caught this earlier. I wish we would have figured this out. We love this community. We love the chamber. And we feel bad we are in the position we are in.”
THE PLAN
Quite simply, the plan going forward is to “get financially healthy,” although Gomes admits that is easier said than done. One of the first things the board decided was to eliminate the operations manager position.
What wasn’t in the plan at first, though, was the departure of Executive Director Shelby Rollins. “We were going to keep her on because there is a number of hours of work to be done. After talking it out with Shelby, here is our plan, here’s what we are thinking of doing, here is what it means, Shelby thought it was in her best interest to step down from her position. So we went from one day having this plan to get us through this crisis mode, to the next day having no staff to get us through this crisis.”
Her departure makes the top priority tasks of finding additional fundraising and trying to assess why members didn’t renew all the more difficult, with the chamber opting to strictly rely on volunteers until it is more financially stable.
Additional cost-cutting measures were to find someone to take over the lease of the chamber’s office space, which was recently renewed for three more years. That would save about $1,100 per month.
“Literally, everything was on the table,” Gomes said.
One of the things that was considered, but then rejected was to merge with another local chamber, much like Cambridge and Isanti did in 2015.
“We considered it,” Gomes said. “But part of it is our uniqueness to our community, to our area, so we’d like to give it a shot on our own.”
STILL SERVING THE COMMUNITY
Despite all the upheaval, the board is determined to continue serving the community and its members.
“It’s one thing to get financially healthy, but we do have an important service, an important call to continue to serve our chamber members,” Gomes said. “We talked about that, and we said that means still doing the luncheons, still holding the golf tournament, still doing the Fall Festival.”
Gomes said the board also wanted to make sure to keep the lines of communication open through the weekly newsletters, social media, and other emails.
But they can’t do it alone, so Gomes asked for any members that can volunteer even a little bit, to do so.
NOT THE FIRST, NOR THE LAST
Gomes said that based on conversations with other chambers, this situation isn’t unusual. Specifically, he mentioned how the Forest Lake Chamber went through nearly the identical scenario of having to reorganize and let go of their entire staff.
“We talked with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, and they said this isn’t uncommon, and we’re not alone in this,” Gomes said. “They said the fact we haven’t closed the doors, that’s a good thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.